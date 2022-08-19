Gurugram: Social media influencer Bobby Kataria booked for insulting, threatening woman

Gurugram, Aug 19 The Gurugram police have booked social media influencer Bobby Kataria and 10 others on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman, posting vulgar messages about her on social media platforms and giving her death threats.

An FIR has been registered against Bobby Kataria at the Sector-5 police station in Gurugram under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (offence of criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman).

The complainant, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase-3 in Gurugram told the police that she had organised a powerlifting championship in a housing society under the Sector-5 police station on July 31 along with her partner Surender Kumar one of the accused mentioned in the FIR.

"During the event, Bobby Kataria and his group came to a championship and forcibly stopped it. Thereafter, the culprits announced their team members as winners and gave them medals and prize money," the complainant alleged in her complaint.

"They even forcibly took Rs three lakh from me and when I asked for the money, they started misbehaving and threatened me with dire consequences. They even threatened to kill my family if I reported the matter. They have been harassing me and posting vulgar messages about me on several social media platforms," the woman said in the FIR.

"A case has been registered in this regard. We are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the prescribed law," said a police officer.

