Gurugram: Truck driver's body with slit throat found in bushes

Gurugram, June 3 The body of a 44-year-old truck driver with his throat slit was found in roadside bushes on the Daboda road in Gurugram's Farrukhnagar, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Dharmender, a resident of Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased's brother Brijesh told the police that his elder brother was a truck driver at Delhi-Hubli Roadways Transport Company.

"My brother came to Gurugram from Goa on June 1 and offload the truck at Bharti Airtel company located in Farruknagar and thereafter on the intervening night of June 1 and June 2 unknown persons killed my brother with a sharp-edged weapon and threw his body into the bushes to destroy the evidence," Brijesh told the police.

"The victim's body was found in the bushes on Thursday, Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Farrukhnagar police station said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation has been launched in the case.

