Gurugram: Two held for murder of liquor merchants

Gurugram, March 26 The Gurugram police crime unit of Sector-10 has arrested two more criminals, including the prime accused, in connection with the murder of two brothers who were liquor merchants.

The incident took place on February 25 at the Khor village in Pataudi.

The accused have been identified as Ajay alias Jaildar of Jhajjar district a suspected henchman of Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi and Goldy Brar gang and Karambeer alias Karmu of Badli in Jhajjar district.

The police have made three arrests in the incident till now.

Earlier, the police had nabbed Akshay Kumar on February 27, a resident of Khor village in Pataudi, who had provided the information about the deceased brothers to the criminals.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Preet Pal Sangwan said, "Ajay hatched the plan to eliminate the duo brothers on March 25. While Karambeer had helped them to avoid police arrest and had also provided a Mahindra Scorpio which was used by the criminals during the incident."

The criminals disclosed before the police that they wanted liquor domination in the area and they killed Paramjeet Thakran (43), a former Councillor, and his brother Surjeet Thakran (50) with the help of other criminals.

Sangwan asserted that they are yet to develop Ajay's links with any gang.

"Ajay was serving life imprisonment in a dual murder case which he had committed in Jhajjar. He was granted bail by the high court in March 2020," he added.

In connection with the incident, a case of murder had been registered against Ajay, Rohit, Sandeep Goriawas, Dinesh alias Gangaram and Dharmender sarpanch based on a complaint filed by the victims' third brother Ajit Singh at Pataudi police station.

