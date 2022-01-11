Gurugram's daily-wagers again leave for hometowns fearing lockdown amid COVID curbs

With COVID-19 restrictions again in place in Haryana's Gurugram as the number of infections rises, some daily-wage workers are once again struggling to make ends meet have started returning home.

Fearing a lockdown amidst dwindling prospects for work, Amrinder Kumar Yadav, a driver decided to return to his native state.

"Lockdown may be imposed in the city so I've decided to go back to my native state. I am not getting any work due to COVID restrictions, it is tough to survive without any income," he said.

Naresh Mukhiya, another daily-wage worker, who came to Delhi for the first time to find work is now returning as the employment opportunities seem to vanish.

"I am going to Bihar. The administration might impose a lockdown. If that happens, surviving becomes difficult," Naresh said.

Shashi Gupta, who was seen with some household things like cooking gas, television, stove, said it is excruciatingly difficult for daily-wage workers to find work amid such restrictions.

"I am returning to my village in Uttar Pradesh. There is no work. With so many restrictions, I fear the lockdown will be imposed again," Gupta said.

The previous two waves of the COVID-19 in India had a huge impact on the lives-livelihoods of daily wage workers. Several thousand were seen crowding at bus terminals and railway stations as the lockdown restrictions were eased in a bid to return to their native places. They had then claimed that employment opportunities for India's daily workers in both the unorganised and organised segments dipped significantly.

The Haryana government on Tuesday extended COVID restrictions under 'Surakshit Haryana' till January 19, 5 am. Large congregations such as rallies and protests have been prohibited in eight more districts as per the new order.

The eight new districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Hisar. Earlier, these restrictions were imposed in Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat.

Haryana on Monday reported 5,736 new COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 14.90 per cent. With 26 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, the total tally rose to 162. The active COVID-19 cases in the state are 22,477.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor