Guwahati Airport Ceiling Collapse Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video)

After a short burst of rain, many parts of Guwahati found themselves underwater on Sunday, leading to serious waterlogging issues. The IMD warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall in some areas until April 4. At the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, heavy rain caused chaos as water flooded the passenger lounge, pouring in through the ceiling. The airport also experienced a ceiling collapse due to the downpour.

The sudden overflow and storm wreaked havoc at the airport, forcing authorities to halt operations and redirect six flights to different locations. The storm also knocked down a large tree at the Oil India complex, blocking a road. Fortunately, airport officials swiftly cleared the road to ensure fuel supply within half an hour, despite some damage to the roof. Although water leaked into the terminal, thankfully, no injuries were reported. The Chief Airport Officer, Utpal Baruah, assured everyone that they would closely monitor the situation to minimize inconvenience to passengers.

Due to poor visibility caused by the storm, six flights were diverted to Agartala and Calcutta. However, normal operations have now resumed, with flights landing as scheduled in Guwahati.