Guwahati Municipal polls: 12 pc voter turnout recorded till 10 am

With polling underway for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, 12 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 10.00 am in the morning, said the Assam Election Commission.

Voting for GMC began on Friday morning. It is being held for 57 out of 60 wards under GMC and a total of 197 candidates are in the fray.

In this election, a total of 757 polling stations have been set up out of which 80 polling stations will be conducted exclusively by women polling officials.

For the first time, EVMs will be used in GMC Election. In this election, a total of 7,97,807 voters will exercise their franchise out of which 3,97,128 numbers of voters are male, 4,00,658 numbers are female and 26 numbers voters belong to the third gender.

Voting started at 7.30 am and will conclude at 4.30 pm today.

The counting of votes will be held on April 24 at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre and the result will be declared the same day.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor