Guwahati: Sniffer dogs deployed to catch hold of contrabands

A total of 19 sniffers dogs and two tracker dogs have been deployed at the Guwahati railway station in a bid to tighten security at the station.

The dogs are helping the security forces to catch hold of contraband that smugglers try to transport illegally.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway Sabyasachi De said, "19 sniffers and two tracker dogs doing regular patrolling with Railway Protection Force deployed at the Guwahati railway station and helping them to catch hold of contrabands that smugglers try to transport illegally."

It is pertinent to mention that several cases of smuggling of contraband have been reported in the state in the past few months.

The Guwahati city police on Saturday apprehended two drug peddlers and seized large quantities of contraband worth Rs 5 crore from a vehicle, informed the city police.The arrested people have been identified as Rajib Miyan and Rekib Ahmed, hailing from Mankachar.

Based on secret information, a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta intercepted a Xylo passenger vehicle in the Gorchuk area and recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets in possession of two persons."The vehicle was going from Guwahati to Mankachar in South Salmara Mankachar district. We have recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets in possession of two persons in the vehicle and arrested both. The market value of the seized contraband drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore," Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI.

In another case of the same day, Guwahati city police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crore from a vehicle in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district. The drug bust took place in the Sonapur area in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district. The Police also apprehended one drug peddler hailing from Manipur.

( With inputs from ANI )

