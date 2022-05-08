Gyanvapi Masjid case: Cong leader slams BJP, says it is looking for another Ayodhya issue to play politics

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that the BJP is looking for another Ayodhya issue to play politics in the Gyanvapi Masjid case.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "The matter is in court but I will say that BJP's condition is like a wingless bird after Ayodhya's verdict as they can't fight politics on jobs, inflation and 'Achhe din'. They are looking for another Ayodhya issue so that they can politicise."

It is a BJP's failed attempt to polarise the Gyanvapi case, Tiwari said.

"People visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and as well go to Gyanvapi mosque. BJP is trying a failed attempt to polarise this issue for political gains," he said.

There has been a protest over the survey of several deities, including Shringar Gauri, located in Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

Court-appointed official and a team of lawyers conducted an inspection at Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi on Friday in connection with a plea seeking access to a Hindu temple behind it.

In the Ayodhya case, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November 2019 unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.On August 5, 2020, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

With inputs from ANI

