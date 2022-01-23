'Had Bengal not been there, country's Independence would not have been achieved': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that 'had Bengal not been there, country's Independence would not have been achieved.'

Addressing a public event on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Chief Minister said, "Had Bengal not been there, (country's) Independence would not have been achieved. I take pride in this fact."

Banerjee further slammed the Centre for not declassifying all the files related to Netaji Bose.

"Till today we don't know about Netaji's whereabouts. They (Centre) had said that when they come to power, they will work on it but nothing happened. In fact, we (state) have released and declassified all files on Netaji Bose," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at an event in Kolkata.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.Subhash Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further slammed the Centre's decision to not include West Bengal's tableau in this year's Republic Day parade. "Why so allergic to Bengal? You rejected Bengal tableau (for Republic Day)...You are making (Netaji) statue (in Delhi) because we pressurised you," she said.

Notably, last year, the Government had declared 23rd January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Mamata Banerjee urged the central government to declare his birth anniversary, January 23, as National Holiday.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee wrote: "We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji`s birthday be declared National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner".

In a first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

On January 21, the Prime Minister informed that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate soon. The Prime Minister has said that till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 every year.

( With inputs from ANI )

