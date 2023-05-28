Had constructive meeting with CMs, Dy CMs of BJP-ruled states, discussed ways for accelerating development, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he had a constructive meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states and discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring welfare of citizens.

In a Tweet PM Modi wrote, "Had a constructive meeting with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs today. We discussed ways for accelerating development and ensuring the welfare of our citizens. They shared their valuable insights during the meeting as well."

During the meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi, the CMs reported PM Modi about the development work going on in the states and discussion also took place regarding the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the source, a discussion took place on what kind of programs should be organized to contact more and more people in order to give more strength to those states where there is a BJP government. Deliberations will also be done on how to strengthen their position where there is no BJP government. This topic will be discussed from district to booth level. BJP will also hold "Mahajansampark Abhiyan" from May 30 to June 30. Under this, BJP will conduct various programs to contact the public, the source added.

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tripura CM Manik Saha remained present at the meeting on Sunday.

