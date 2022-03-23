Had Modi done something for the Kashmiri Pandits in the last eight years: Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed PM Modi over the new released movie 'The Kashmir Files' the leader said “The manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi are promoting the film, had they done something for the Kashmiri Pandits in the last eight years, then their situation would have been different today."

A day before Mufti accused BJP of "wanting to divide the nation" and "make many Pakistans" she also praised Congress and said ongress had kept the nation safe during its rule.

"My father's uncles and cousins were killed. We want the violence to stop. They (BJP) want the fight with Pakistan to prevail. They talk about Hindu-Muslim, Jinnah, Babur, Aurangzeb... Aurangzeb was there 500 years back, Babur 800 years back, what is the relevance of Babur-Aurangzeb now? Are not there issues like roads, irrigation, unemployment?" she asked.

The Kashmir Files is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.