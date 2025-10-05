Hagrama Mohilary sworn in as BTC chief; possible BPF-BJP alliance on the horizon

Guwahati, Oct 5 Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) President Hagrama Mohilary was formally sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Sunday, marking his return to the helm of the autonomous body after a gap of five years.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Bodoland Secretariat Field in Kokrajhar district amid overcast skies and intermittent rain, also saw former minister Rihon Daimary taking oath as the Deputy CEM.

The BPF’s emphatic victory in the recently concluded BTC elections — securing 28 of the 40 seats — paved the way for Mohilary’s comeback.

The BTC governs the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), comprising the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

The oath-taking event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, members of the state cabinet, and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma from Tripura.

With this new term, Mohilary reaffirmed BPF’s dominant position in Bodoland’s political landscape, pledging to focus on peace, development, and welfare initiatives for the people of the region. His reinstatement is seen as a significant political shift following years of UPPL’s control over the BTC.

Soon after assuming office, Mohilary hinted at the possibility of a renewed political understanding with the ruling BJP.

According to sources, the BPF has already submitted a formal proposal to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking a potential alliance.

Responding to the development, Sarma told reporters that the idea of cooperation between the two parties was “not unexpected,” given their long-standing association.

“I have received the proposal adopted in their meeting. I believe Hagrama will work in coordination with the BJP, and we will extend our support as well. My relationship with him goes back to 2001, and although he was away from the BTC for five years, our personal bond remained strong,” the Chief Minister said, suggesting that these ties could soon translate into political collaboration.

However, Mohilary had earlier stated that the BPF would not rejoin the BJP-led NDA as long as the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) remains part of the alliance — a stance that underscores the complex political dynamics currently unfolding in Assam’s Bodoland region.

