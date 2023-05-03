Hailstorm hits Rajasthan, orange alert issued

Jaipur, May 3 The MeT department on Wednesday issued an orange alert in Rajasthan after severe hailstorm battered the northern parts of the state.

Several places in the state were covered under a white blanket.

Late on Tuesday evening, hailstorm hit places like Churu, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh. Fields in many villages of these districts turned white.

As per the MeT officials, there is a strong possibility of thunderstorm/strong wind at isolated places in Jaipur (North), Sawaimadhopur, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, Rajsamand, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Kota districts and adjoining areas on Wednesday too.

Also, the MeT department has predicted winds with a velocity of 30-40 (KMPH) along with lightning and hailstorm at isolated places in Jaipur (North), Sawai Madhopur, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sikar districts and surrounding areas.

The officials advised the people to take shelter in a safe place during thunderstorms.

"Do not take shelter under trees and wait for the weather to become normal," said the MeT department in its warning.

According to local reports, a maximum hailstorm was recorded in Bhadra of Hanumangarh on Tuesday. About an inch thick layer hail was seen spreading in the fields.

Similar situation was witnessed in many parts of Bikaner and Ganganagar. Here in Churu, Jhunjhunu, Alwar also, there was light rain with hailstorm at some places.

After the hailstorm, the weather turned cold. The day's maximum temperature in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Churu was also below normal by about 10 degrees Celsius. Also, in Barmer, the temperature dropped below 35 degrees after rains.

According to weathermen, a cyclonic circulation and trough over Punjab-Rajasthan has resulted in heavy rain and hailstorm over these states.

