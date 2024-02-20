Haldwani Violence: Curfew Lifted Entirely From Riot-Hit Banbhoolpura

The curfew in the riot-affected Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani was completely lifted on Tuesday morning after being imposed for 12 days following violent incidents sparked by the demolition of an illegal madrasa. According to an official order, the curfew was lifted at 5 am. Throughout the duration of the curfew, the administration provided varying durations of relaxation periods.

The administration had been providing varying durations of relaxation in the curfew. The violence erupted on February 8 following the demolition of the madrasa in Banbhoolpura. On that day, locals threw stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, leading many personnel to seek refuge at a police station. Subsequently, the mob set the police station on fire.

According to the police, six rioters lost their lives in the violence, and over 100 individuals, including police personnel and members of the media, sustained injuries. In connection with the violence, a total of 68 people have been arrested thus far, and their properties have been seized.