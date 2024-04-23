Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Delhi Police Beefs Up Security for Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri

On Tuesday, Delhi Police bolstered security in Jahangirpuri, deploying paramilitary forces to oversee a shobha yatra commemorating Hanuman Jayanti, officials reported. This heightened security comes as a response to the communal unrest witnessed during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in 2022, prompting stringent measures to prevent any recurrence, as stated by the police.

Security arrangements have been stepped up across the national capital, with particular focus on areas where shobha yatras are scheduled to take place, the police have confirmed.

A robust security plan has been made for the shobha yatra in Jahangirpuri and we are also trying to confine the procession to a limited area. Police force, along with paramilitary forces, will keep strict vigil, a senior police officer said. The officer additionally cautioned that strict action would be taken against anyone found disrupting the law and order situation.

We have asked all the SHOs of Northwest district to stay on alert and to keep their sources on alert too. SHOs were directed to attend every distress call immediately and to monitor any such situation by visiting personally. We have also asked the fire department to stay on alert, said the officer.