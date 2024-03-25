Happy Holi: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Picture of Radha and Krishna at Puri Beach in Odisha - WATCH

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Radha and Krishna on the occasion of Holi using sand at Puri Beash in Odisha, wishing everyone 'Happy Holi.'

#WATCH | Odisha | Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture in Puri wishing everyone on the occasion of Holi. pic.twitter.com/dLycUh06hI — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

Today, the festival of Holi is being celebrated across the country. People wish each other well by applying colours and gulal. Holi is one of the major Hindu festivals.

