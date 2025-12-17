‘Harassing Crores for a Few’: Ex-CEC S.Y. Quraishi Criticises SIR Process at Lokmat National Conclave 2025

At the fifth edition of the Lokmat National Conclave 2025, organised by the Lokmat Group in New Delhi, concerns over the functioning of constitutional institutions took centre stage. The conclave, which brought together political leaders, jurists and policy experts, witnessed sharp criticism of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by former Chief Election Commissioner S. Y. Quraishi.

As several states carry out voter list revisions, the process has triggered political backlash and public anxiety. Opposition parties have accused the Election Commission of India of overreach, while reports of severe distress linked to the exercise have intensified the debate. The issue is currently under consideration before the Supreme Court of India, which has issued key directions on the matter.

“Criticism of the Election Commission Hurts Deeply”

Speaking during a session on the challenges facing constitutional institutions, Quraishi said criticism of the Election Commission causes him deep personal anguish. “There was a time when the Election Commission enjoyed the highest level of public trust. Today, that credibility has been diluted—this is the people’s perception,” he said. He recalled a remark by former Chief Justice J. S. Verma, who had once stated that India had two most trusted institutions—the Election Commission and the judiciary—but that only one seemed to retain that status. “The reference was clearly to the Election Commission,” Quraishi added.

SIR Process “Unnecessary and Exploitative”

Questioning the rationale behind the current SIR exercise, Quraishi termed it “unnecessary and exploitative of citizens.” He pointed out the contradiction in rejecting voter rolls that were considered valid until January this year and were used in the Lok Sabha elections in June to elect a new government. He noted that it took nearly three decades to achieve 99 per cent accuracy in electoral rolls. Referring to the 2003 SIR exercise in Bihar, Quraishi said officials had then concluded that such large-scale revisions would not be required once voter lists were digitised and verification became doorstep-driven. “Today, nearly 80 million people are being forced to run from office to office,” he said. “All this to identify around 500 foreign nationals—150 Bangladeshis and 350 Nepali Hindu women who migrated after marriage. Harassing eight crore citizens to find 150 foreigners defies logic.”

Opposition’s Right to Question, Neutrality a Must

Addressing opposition criticism of election authorities, Quraishi stressed that dissent is a democratic right. Recalling his own tenure, he said delegations from political parties were regularly heard and treated impartially. “In my six years as Election Commissioner, I heard the concerns of the Bharatiya Janata Party and acted on them, even when it meant taking action against ministers of the then ruling Indian National Congress—including a law minister who had signed my appointment letter,” he said. “That level of institutional neutrality was upheld then, and the same is expected today,” Quraishi concluded, calling for introspection within the Election Commission to restore public trust.