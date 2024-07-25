Harbhajan Singh bats for direct flights to US, Canada from Amritsar

New Delhi, July 15 A day after AAP Rajya Sabha member Vikram Sahney raised the issue of launching direct flights to Britain and Canada from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports in the Upper House, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, also an AAP Rajya Sabha MP, called for an expansion of the airport in the holy city.

In an exclusive chat with the IANS, the former off-spinner with more than 400 Test wickets, said, ”We have told the government that airports are being constructed throughout the country. However, Amritsar's airport is small and needs expansion.

“Currently, it only has domestic flights, with one or two international flights. We want a section for the United States and Canada to be opened there.”

Replying to Sahney’s demand in the Upper House on Wednesday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Muralidhar Mohol, said that granting points of call to the designated carriers of foreign countries depends on the benefits to the Indian aviation sector, the presence of the Indian diaspora in the country, and the future plans of Indian carriers.

Talking on the issue, Harbhajan said, “It is Punjab from where the majority of travellers go to Canada or America. If a direct flight goes from Punjab to America or Canada, it will save the people of Punjab a lot of expense.

“Now they first come from Punjab to Delhi and as a result, the cost increases due to extra travel and lodging.

“In such a situation, if the Amritsar airport is expanded and the number of flights is increased, it will be a great convenience for the people of Punjab.”

