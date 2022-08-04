Haridwar: 70 prisoners test covid-19 positive

The havoc of Corona is being seen in the country. In the last 24 hours, 19,893 new patients of Corona have been detected. As many as 5,26,530 people have lost their lives across the country so far due to Corona. Efforts are being made to prevent corona infection. Meanwhile, a shocking incident has come to light.

Covid has spread in Haridwar jail and as many as 70 prisoners have reported to be positive. This number is likely to increase further. Because the report of more than 300 prisoners is yet to come. There is a possibility that some more inmates of the jail are infected with Corona.

According to the information given by Doctor Rajesh Gupta, Corona Sampling Incharge, the report of 70 inmates of the district jail has come positive. RTPCR samples were taken from around 937 prisoners. Of which 500 prisoners have been reported. In this, 70 prisoners have been infected with Corona. The report of 300 people is yet to come. None of the inmates who were sampled showed any symptoms. But the sampling was done as per the order. As a large number of inmates have been found positive in the jail, the jail administration has become agitated and an important step is being taken related to Corona. These prisoners have been kept in isolation. Aaj Tak has reported about this.

For the past few days, Corona has once again taken hold in the country. The number of patients is increasing continuously. A critical situation has arisen in many states. People are frequently advised to wear masks.