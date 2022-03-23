Harish Chandra Mishra takes oath as Lokayukta of Delhi government

By ANI | Published: March 23, 2022 09:33 PM2022-03-23T21:33:13+5:302022-03-23T21:40:13+5:30

Justice (Retd) Harish Chandra Mishra took oath as the Lokayukta of the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Harish Chandra Mishra takes oath as Lokayukta of Delhi government | Harish Chandra Mishra takes oath as Lokayukta of Delhi government

Harish Chandra Mishra takes oath as Lokayukta of Delhi government

Next
New Delhi [India], March 23 : Justice (Retd) Harish Chandra Mishra took oath as the Lokayukta of the Delhi government on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor l Baijal were present at his swearing-in ceremony. A retired judge of the Jharkhand High Court, Justice Harish Chandra Mishra, has been appointed Lokayukta of the Delhi government for five years. The post had been lying vacant since December 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :delhiNew DelhiArvind KejriwalJharkhand High CourtThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-west`delhiDelhi capitalSouth delhi district administrationIto delhi