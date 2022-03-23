Harish Chandra Mishra takes oath as Lokayukta of Delhi government

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Justice (Retd) Harish Chandra Mishra took oath as the Lokayukta of the Delhi government on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor l Baijal were present at his swearing-in ceremony. A retired judge of the Jharkhand High Court, Justice Harish Chandra Mishra, has been appointed Lokayukta of the Delhi government for five years. The post had been lying vacant since December 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

