Haryana: 4 dead, 20 injured after three-storey rice mill collapses in Karnal

Karnal (Haryana) [India], April 18 : Four workers died and 20 others were injured after a three-storey rice mill collapsed at Karnal in Haryana, said the administration on Tuesday.

A total of 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital, the administration added.

While talking to , Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karnal, sh Yadav said, "A total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital."

"Prima facie we found that the building had some defects. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. Legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners," the DC added.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are also about to reach the spot.

Karnal Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar said, "Four people are dead and 20 were injured in the incident. We have started the rescue operation. NDRF and SDRF teams will also reach here. No one is missing now, we have cross-checked the list of workers."

