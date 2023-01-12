Haryana: 6 of Panipat family killed in blaze from cylinder leak

Six members of a Panipat family were killed on Thursday in an explosion caused by a gas cylinder leak, police said.

"The explosion occurred when a family member lit a stove to make tea," Dharambir Kharab, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Panipat said. The bodies were sent for autopsy

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported, the police said, adding that a forensic team visited the spot.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor