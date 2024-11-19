Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana and BJP Leaders Rescued After Being Trapped in Lift at Party Office (Watch Video)

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, along with several other BJP leaders, found themselves trapped in a lift at the party office earlier today. The incident occurred during a routine visit to the office, causing a brief moment of panic among those present.

Panchkula: Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana and other BJP leaders were stuck in a lift at the party office. Rescue efforts were promptly initiated pic.twitter.com/1NmAfFYU14 — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2024

Rescue operations were immediately launched, with party workers and local authorities swiftly arriving at the scene. Fire and emergency services were also called to assist in the operation. After a tense 20-minute ordeal, all individuals were safely rescued and unharmed. The exact cause of the matter is yet to be probed but initial reports suggest that it might be a case of overload.