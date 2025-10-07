Haryana aims to further strengthen collaboration with Japan: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Oct 7 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing Japanese investors and entrepreneurs in Osaka, said the state aims to further strengthen its collaboration with Japan in digital technologies and Industry 4.0.

“This partnership will help connect Japan’s global innovation ecosystem with Haryana’s young, skilled, and dynamic talent. The investor-friendly policies of the Haryana government are well-suited to meet the global entrepreneurs’ needs for establishing production, research, design, and innovation centres,” the Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

The roadshow programme began with the Chief Minister greeting the audience in Japanese, saying, “Konnichiwa, Mina-Sama!” He remarked that Japan’s ‘Ganbatte’ spirit -- the commitment to always give one’s best -- has inspired the entire world.

He said the relationship between India and Japan “is not merely based on business; it is a bond of shared cultural values. Today, India and Japan share a special strategic partnership that forms the foundation of prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The Chief Minister said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Japan, both nations adopted a joint vision for the coming decade.

“Under this vision, they have pledged to enhance cooperation in every key area -- from economic security to sustainability and technology. The most significant outcome of this collaboration is Japan’s historic commitment to invest 10 trillion Japanese yen in India’s public and private sectors. This investment reflects the deep trust and mutual interests shared between the two nations.”

He said India and Japan are moving beyond conventional trade and focusing on economic security.

“The two countries are prioritising collaboration in transformative sectors such as semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, and high-speed rail networks.”

The Chief Minister emphasised that swift action at the grassroots “is necessary to make this visit truly successful.”

He said Haryana has already emerged as a preferred destination for Japanese entrepreneurs.

“The industrial hubs of Gurugram and Manesar stand as living examples of the long-standing partnership between Haryana and Japan. Today, nearly 400 Japanese companies are operating from Haryana, carrying forward a legacy that began in the 1980s with Suzuki’s arrival in the state.”

The Chief Minister further said Haryana enjoys a strategic geographical advantage. The National Capital Region (NCR) serves as the gateway to one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, and two-thirds of Haryana falls within this region. Haryana’s infrastructure is world-class.

“Haryana is not just a market, it is a manufacturing powerhouse,” he said.

“We take pride in our automobile sector, which manufactures the largest number of passenger cars in India,” he added.

CM Saini said Haryana also makes a significant contribution to the global software ecosystem and is a leader in sustainable manufacturing. Panipat is known as the world’s largest handloom hub.

The Chief Minister added that the government has framed policies that align perfectly with Japan’s technological strengths and the shared vision of mutual growth. He invited Japanese investors to invest in Haryana.

--IANS

