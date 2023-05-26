Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehends two Excise officials for bribery

Chandigarh [India], May 26 : The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended two officials involved in corrupt practices within the Excise and Taxation Department, Faridabad, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Vinay, a data entry operator, and Vikram, an Inspector.

According to a spokesperson, the ACB's swift action was prompted by a complaint filed by Parvinder Singh, a resident of sector 55, Faridabad.

"The complainant alleged that both Vikram, an Inspector and Vinay, a Data Entry Operator had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 in exchange for not cancelling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) number of his firm," the officials said.

Upon receiving the complaint, the ACB team after verifying the allegation promptly conducted a raid, catching Data Entry Operator, Vinay red-handed and accepting the bribe of Rs 15,000.

Subsequently accused Inspector Vikram was also arrested.

Both accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A case has been registered against them at the ACB Police Station in Faridabad. The investigation is currently ongoing to gather further information about their involvement in corrupt activities, the spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor