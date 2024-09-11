Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal Among 40 AAP Star Campaigners for Upcoming Polls
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 11, 2024 06:57 PM2024-09-11T18:57:52+5:302024-09-11T18:59:05+5:30
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The ...
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The lineup includes prominent figures such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Open in app
AAP announces 40-star campaigners for Haryana Assembly Elections— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's names are included in the list of star campaigners pic.twitter.com/YFJjQwThb8