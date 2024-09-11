Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Arvind Kejriwal, Sunita Kejriwal Among 40 AAP Star Campaigners for Upcoming Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The lineup includes prominent figures such as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

AAP announces 40-star campaigners for Haryana Assembly Elections



Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's names are included in the list of star campaigners pic.twitter.com/YFJjQwThb8 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024