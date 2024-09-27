Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Expels 13 Leaders for Anti-Party Activities for Six Years

The Haryana unit of Congress announced the expulsion of thirteen party leaders on Friday for "anti-party activities" due to their decision to run as independent candidates against the party's official nominees for the upcoming assembly elections. The expelled members will be barred from the party for six years, effective immediately, as part of an effort to address indiscipline within the ranks.

Haryana Congress expelled 13 leaders from the party for 6 years after they were found indulging in anti-party activities by fighting the ongoing assembly election against the party candidates: Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee pic.twitter.com/NgTVJYXVdD — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2024

According to a party order issued by Congress state unit chief Udai Bhan, the following leaders have been expelled: Naresh Dhande (Guhla SC seat), Pardeep Gill (Jind), Sajjan Singh Dhull (Pundri), Sunita Battan (Pundri), Rajiv Mamuram Gondar (Nilokheri-SC), Dayal Singh Sirohi (Nilokheri-SC), Vijay Jain (Panipat Rural), Dilbag Sandil (Uchana Kalan), Ajit Phogat (Dadri), Abhijeet Singh (Bhiwani), Satbir Ratera (Bawani Khera-SC), Nitu Mann (Prithla), and Anita Dhull Badsikri (Kalayat).

It is noteworthy that several party leaders expressed dissatisfaction over being denied tickets for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls; however, the Congress party successfully managed to appease most of them. Senior leader and former minister Sampat Singh withdrew his nomination from the Nalwa seat after filing his papers, while another leader, Ram Kishen 'Fauji,' also opted out of the race in the Bawani Khera segment.