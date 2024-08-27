Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Jannayak Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party Form Alliance, JJP to Contest 70 Seats

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Chandra Shekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) have formed an alliance for the Haryana Assembly elections. In this alliance, the JJP will contest 70 of the 90 available seats, while the Azad Samaj Party will field candidates in 20 seats.

On Friday, August 16, the Election Commission unveiled the schedule for the Haryana Assembly elections, set to be held on October 1, 2024. Vote counting will occur on October 4, 2024. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, joined by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, made the announcement.

The Haryana Assembly's term is set to end in November, while the Supreme Court has directed that elections in Jammu and Kashmir be held by September 30, 2024. Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected legislative body for the past five years.