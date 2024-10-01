Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi Holds 'Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra' from Bahadurgarh to Sonipat (Watch Video)

In the final days of the Haryana election campaign, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led the 'Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra' from Bahadurgarh to Sonipat. The 90-member Haryana Assembly is set to go to polls on October 5, with vote counting scheduled for October 8.

VIDEO | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) holds 'Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra', from Bahadurgarh to Sonipat.



(Source: Third Party)#haryanaassemblypollspic.twitter.com/7AdJQge7kU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2024

Sharing the schedule for Monday, the Haryana Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will kick off the second phase of his election campaign from Naraingarh in Ambala district with a public meeting. Following the event, the "yatra" will move through Yamunanagar district and Mullana in Ambala.

It will also pass through Rajeev Chowk, Saha, Ambala, Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, Shahabad, Babain, and Ladwa in Kurukshetra, where party workers will greet Gandhi at multiple locations.

During the Assandh rally on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment, accusing him of "systematically" dismantling the employment generation process in the country. The Congress leader also expressed strong confidence that his party would achieve a sweeping victory in the upcoming Haryana polls.

