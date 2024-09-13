Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Vinesh Phogat Among Congress's 40 Star Campaigners for Upcoming Polls

The Congress party on Friday released its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. According to the list shared by IANS, it features key leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and prominent figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress releases its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/6TinZVpVlc — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2024

Other key figures include Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Charanjit Singh Channi.

Sports personalities like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have also been listed, along with younger leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar and Srinivas B.V.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Kumari Selja will play significant roles in the state, along with AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera and INC National Treasurer Ajay Maken.

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.