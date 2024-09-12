Haryana Assembly Election 2024: AAP Leader Loveleen Tuteja Lovely Joins Congress in Presence of Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Watch Video)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Loveleen Tuteja Lovely joined the Congress party on Thursday, September 12, in the presence of the Haryana Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda after allegedly not receiving a ticket from the Rohtak Assembly constituency.

After joining the party, he said Congress will form the government in the state."The dream of a prosperous Haryana that Bhupinder Singh Hooda fulfilled for the people of Haryana is now once again desired by the state. Every Haryanvi envisions a progressive Haryana, and it is certain that Congress is set to form the government in Haryana," Loveleen said.

AAP's state spokesperson Lavleen Tuteja, who was upset about not getting a ticket from the Rohtak assembly, joined the Congress. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Hooda inducted him into the party by tying a turban on his head. On Loveleen Tuteja joining the Congress, Bhupendra Hooda said that the party would give him full respect. He said that there is no discontent or stampede in the Congress.