Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Senior BJP Leader Jai Parkash Sharma Resigns From Primary Membership of Party Ahead of Polls

A veteran BJP leader from Haryana, Jai Parkash Sharma, has resigned from primary membership of the party ahead of assembly elections in the state. He said he joined the party in 2019 with the hope that it would serve the people of the state.

Sharma alleged that the party failed to fulfil its promises made to the public. "I had joined the party in 2019 with a hope that I will be able to serve the people. However, the party failed to fulfill the promises it made and that it why I have reigned from the party. I will do whatever the people of Karnal tell me to do," said Jai Parkash Sharma.

Meanwhile, BJP OBC Morcha state president and former minister Karna Dev Kamboj joined the Congress. Along with Kamboj, about 200 BJP officials, sarpanches, former sarpanches and block committee members also joined the Congress.

Voting will be held in a single phase for 90 assembly seats in Haryana. Notification for the election was issued on September 5. The last date for nomination was on September 12. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 16. Voting will be held on 5 October. The results will be declared on 8 October.