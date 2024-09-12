Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP Releases 7th List of Candidates for Upcoming Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its seventh list of candidates for the Haryana assembly elections, which includes three more names. Adarshpal Gujjar will contest from Jagadhri, Ranbir Singh Lohan from Narnaund, and Rabia Kidwai from Nuh. With this release, AAP has now finalised candidates for all 90 assembly constituencies in the state.

Earlier, the party released its sixth list, featuring 19 candidates. Notable among them are Prem Garg, who will contest from Panchkula, and Manish Arora from Ellenabad. The list also includes O.P. Gujjar from Kalka, Wazir Singh Dhanda from Jind, Kamal Bisla from Fatehabad, Geeta Sheoran from Loharu, O.P. Verma from Badkhal, and Himmat Yadav from Kosli.

AAP began rolling out its candidates on Monday, after alliance talks with Congress broke down. AAP had reportedly sought 10 seats as part of an alliance, while Congress was willing to offer only five or six. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was reportedly in favour of forming an alliance with AAP for the elections. AAP’s Organisation Secretary, Sandeep Pathak, stated, "We are prepared to fight the elections with full force on all the seats, and those who underestimate us will regret it."

In the 2019 Haryana assembly polls, AAP contested 46 seats but failed to secure any wins. Earlier this year, Congress and AAP had partnered in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections but contested separately in Punjab. AAP contested one seat in Haryana as part of that alliance but was unsuccessful.

The deadline for filing nominations is September 12. Voting for the Haryana legislative assembly will be held on October 5, with results to be counted on October 8 alongside those in Jammu and Kashmir.