Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Appoints Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as Senior Observers for Upcoming Polls

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 14, 2024 03:49 PM2024-09-14T15:49:39+5:302024-09-14T15:50:39+5:30

NEW DELHI, 14 September 2024 – The Congress party has named Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa ...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Appoints Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as Senior Observers for Upcoming Polls | Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Appoints Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as Senior Observers for Upcoming Polls

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Appoints Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as Senior Observers for Upcoming Polls

NEW DELHI, 14 September 2024 – The Congress party has named Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa as senior observers for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

A statement from the Congress party said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Gehlot, Maken, and Bajwa for overseeing the polls. Maken serves as the party's treasurer, Gehlot is a former chief minister of Rajasthan, and Bajwa is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly.

The party has announced 89 candidates for the elections, leaving one seat, Bhiwani, for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.

Open in app
Tags :Haryana Assembly Elections 2024Ashok GehlotAjay MakenPartap Singh Bajwa