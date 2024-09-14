Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Appoints Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as Senior Observers for Upcoming Polls

NEW DELHI, 14 September 2024 – The Congress party has named Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa as senior observers for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

A statement from the Congress party said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Gehlot, Maken, and Bajwa for overseeing the polls. Maken serves as the party's treasurer, Gehlot is a former chief minister of Rajasthan, and Bajwa is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly.

Hon'ble Congress President Shri @kharge has appointed the following leaders as AICC Senior Observers for the ensuing assembly elections in Haryana with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/bkmGRMlDqp — Congress (@INCIndia) September 14, 2024

The party has announced 89 candidates for the elections, leaving one seat, Bhiwani, for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.