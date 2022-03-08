Haryana Budget 2022: Budget allocations for Industries, Road and Rail infrastructure

These are the budget allocations for Industries, Road and Rail infrastructure, and other sectors

Industries - Rs 598.20 for 2022-23, has been allocated an increase of 31.1 over the current year

PWD (B&R) - Rs 4,752.02 crore to road and rail infrastructure has been announced an increase of 59.2 % over the current year.

Public Health Engineering - Rs 4,554.39 crore for 2022-23 to spend an increase of 33.9% over the current year.

Earlier in the budget, the Haryana government allocated Rs 530.94 crore for the environment, forests, and climate change. The government increased the 16.05% budget for environmental-related issues. The government also introduced the award for those who will give their prominent contribution to the environment, the award name is Late Darshan Lal Jain this award will be given to two prominent environmentalists with Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

To promote and develop eco-tourism facilities in the state, an Eco-tourism policy has been introduced. A 150-km long nature trail from Kalka to Kalesar will also be established.