Haryana Budget 2022: Budget will be beneficial for all sections, says Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Ahead of the budget session in Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that this time the Budget will be beneficial for all sections. The government this year will give more preference on mission infrastructure. Apart from this special attention will also be given to welfare schemes.

Khattar is also the finance minister of the state and addressing the media on Tuesday he said, that the Haryana budget 2022-23 would be present on 10th March. “Three years ago, we had started the tradition of holding pre-budget consultation meetings. In the last two years, due to the pandemic, as it was not possible to conduct pre-budget consultation meetings physically, all ministers, MLAs, administrative secretaries and other stakeholders were asked to send their suggestions in writing,” CM said.

“Emphasis is also laid on making accessibility of new schemes for the common man hassle-free with the use of better technology so that the concept of ease of living can be realized,” Khattar added.