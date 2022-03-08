Haryana Budget 2022: Fiscal deficit expected to be 2.98% of GSDP this year

Today on 8th March Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is presenting the state budget for the financial year 2022-23. Ahead of the Haryana Budget, he said “With prudent fiscal management, we were able to restrict the market borrowing to about Rs 30,820 crore against the permissible limit of Rs 40,872 crore and fiscal deficit is estimated to be 2.99 percent of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) in the RE (Revised Estimate) of 2021-22. For the financial year 2022-23, the fiscal deficit is expected to be within the prescribed limit of 3.5 percent by the 15th Finance Commission, at 2.98 percent of GSDP, as per the BE (Budget Estimate) of 2022-23."

This budget session will run from March 2 to March 22, and after the Budget presentation, the state will have 6 days of holiday. According to the reports, this time the budget meetings will be only held for 9 days, not for 12 days. Haryana Legislative Assembly will begin on March 2 with the governor's address. On March 3 and 4, the budget session will be discussed and on the same day, Chief Minister will present the Budget 2022 for Haryana. Saturday and Sunday are holidays on 6th and 7th March so the budget of Harayana will commence on 8th March. Meanwhile, the necessary process will be held from March 9 to 11.