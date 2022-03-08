Haryana Budget 2022: Government has announced three dedicated funds for the state of Haryana

According to the Budget document, the government has announced three dedicated funds that will be set up to achieve fiscal consolidation by unlocking the economic potential in various sectors to open fiscal space".

1) Climate & Sustainable Development Fund to achieve green development objectives. "The proposed fund will undertake targeted activities in this regard including solid and liquid waste management, controlling water and air pollution, eliminate stubble burning, recycle plastic and undertake circular economic activities among others."

2) Research & Innovation Fund to "promote scientific activity and scholarship in universities, other educational institutions, and economic enterprises in public and private sectors to link science and scholarship to decision making, investments and leverage growth".

3) Venture Capital Fund to "promote entrepreneurship and support youth in establishing start-ups in terms of financial assistance as well as developing market linkages".