Haryana Budget 2022: Restoration of Lohgarh fort and development of Adi Badri temples, revamp Pinjore garden has been announced

The Haryana government announced to restore the Lohgarh fort. The government made this move to commemorate the glory of Lohgarhs and the legacy of the martyr Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. A Sikh heritage museum, a Martial Arts museum, and other attractions will also be established for tourist attractions.

Haryana CM Khattar also said that the Pinjore garden will be revamped and a sound and light show and Bhakti Music festival shall be organized on the lines of Surajkund Crafts Mela. And the addition of Rs 52 crore will be given for the development of Adi Badri temples.

Meanwhile, this year Haryana government also announced new schemes for the state in budget 2022-23. In these new schemes, the government will establish libraries in all government senior-secondary schools for the additional learning of the students.

The government also said that all sub-divisional level hospitals located at a minimum distance of 40-km from the nearest district hospital will be upgraded to 100-bed hospitals with oxygen level supply.

Not only this, families who have an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh would be given free health checkup facility once in two years.