Haryana CM Khattar, other politicians condole demise of Satish Kaushik

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik known for his immense contribution to the Indian Film industry passed away on Wednesday.

Actor Anupam Kher informed about the sudden demise of Kaushik on Thursday early morning in a tweet in Hindi.

Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Kher was not the only one to pay his condolence on the actor's death, actors and politicians from across the country paid their last respect to the departed soul.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were among others who offered condolences on the demise of the veteran actor.

"May God give him a place in its divine feet and give strength to the family to bear this huge loss, Satish Kaushik will always be remembered for his unmatched acting and direction," CM Khatter wrote a tributary note on Twitter while expressing his grief on the actor's demise.

SAD president Badal in a tweet wrote, "Shocked to learn about the passing away of Bollywood's legendary personality Mr #SatishKaushik. He was a wonderful actor, comedian, screenwriter, director & producer. My condolences to his loved ones in this difficult time."

"The demise of eminent actor and film director Mr. Satish Kaushik is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the film world. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed soul in his holy feet and strength to the bereaved family members and his fans to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet on Thursday.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also expressed his grief on the actor's death, "The untimely passing of Satish Kaushik ji is very sad. Satish ji will always be alive in our hearts through your art..."

Reportedly, veteran actor-director Kaushik, 67 passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Satish Kaushik, belonged to the Mahendragarh district of Haryana and was holding the chairmanship of the Haryana Film Promotion Board.

( With inputs from ANI )

