Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Cabinet Likely to Resign Today After Cracks in BJP-JJP alliance

Tensions within the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana have surfaced prior to the Lok Sabha elections, according to sources. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has reportedly instructed all ministers to tender their resignations.

The ties between the BJP and the JJP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, has deteriorated, primarily due to their inability to finalize a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state. The BJP, having secured all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana during the 2019 elections, has faced challenges in reaching a consensus with the JJP, leading to heightened tensions between the coalition partners.

According to a report of ET, Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat on Tuesday claimed that the alliance is at break point but some independent MLAs who support the ML Khattar government will ensure its survival.

Ahead of crucial developments, the leadership of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have convened separate meetings involving their respective MLAs. Prior to this, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is set to host a gathering of all BJP ministers at his residence.

I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to CM Manohar Lal-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started, ANI quoted Rawat as saying on Tuesday after his meeting with the Chief Minister.

