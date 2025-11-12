Haryana CM Saini gives Rs 1.50 crore cheque to cricketer Shafali Verma

Chandigarh, Nov 12 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday honoured Indian woman cricketer Shafali Verma with a cheque for Rs 1.50 crore and a Grade-A gradation certificate for her outstanding performance.

In addition, the Haryana State Commission for Women has appointed cricketer Shafali Verma as its Brand Ambassador. She was a player of the 2025 World Cup-winning Women’s Cricket Team.

The Chief Minister presented the award at his residence, where Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel and Shafali Verma’s family members -- her grandfather, father, and brother -- were also present.

The Chief Minister felicitated her with a memento and a shawl. Congratulating Shafali Verma and her family, CM Saini said Haryana is a hub of sports, and the daughters of the state have brought glory to the nation at the international level.

He said the daughter of Haryana played a pivotal role in the World Cup final, helping India become world champions.

Saini said cricketer Shafali Verma has enhanced the pride of her family, the state, and the nation.

“She is a source of inspiration for the youth across the country. The state government is formulating several schemes to promote sportspersons. Nearly 2,000 sports nurseries have been opened across the state to train children from the grassroots level and provide them with a platform to excel. The government stands fully with the youth,” said the Chief Minister.

He said the government is carrying out awareness campaigns through various means, including marathons and cyclothons, to encourage the youth to stay away from drugs.

The Chief Minister also talked to Shafali Verma regarding her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing her gratitude to the state government, the cricketer said winning the World Cup brought immense joy.

“This victory is not just our team’s success but that of every woman cricketer,” she said. She added that the soil of Haryana is made for sports and that people across the state actively promote sporting activities.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor