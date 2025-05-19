Haryana Crime: Senior Journalist Shot Dead Outside Home in Jhajjar, By Unidentified Gunmen

A journalist was shot dead in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. The assailants opened fire on him outside his home and fled the scene. The injured journalist was taken to a hospital in Gurugram for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. According to the information received, the incident took place in the village of Luhari in Jhajjar. The attack occurred around 9 PM on Sunday night. As soon as the police were informed, they reached the spot and began their investigation. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also collected evidence from the scene.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Crime: Police Constable Killed by Cattle Smugglers in Jaunpur; Shocking CCTV Footage Goes Viral (Watch)

The incident reportedly happened in his own village. The police and FSL team are engaged in gathering forensic evidence from the location. It is said that he was shot in the head. At the time of the attack, Dharmendra was taking a walk outside his house. Dharmendra had been actively involved in journalism for a long time and had worked with several private organizations. He was currently associated with Fast News India. After being shot, he was first taken to a hospital in Pataudi, but due to his critical condition, he was referred to a private hospital in Gurugram. Unfortunately, he died during treatment approximately 12 hours later.