Haryana: Electrician Brutally Attacked by Contractor and His Associates in Sabapur Village Over Duty Dispute

Haryana: Electrician was brutally attacked by and his associates while he was on duty. This incident occurred at the Plyboard factory in Sabapur village, Yamunanagar. Following the attack victim Rajendra Kumar, a resident of Bhukhri village was injured after his head got struck on the with sticks and sharp weapons. Budiya police station has registered a case in the matter.

As reported by Jagran, Rajendra was on night duty at the factory when two of the three laborers provided by contractor Arjun for boiler work left, halting progress. The factory owner informed Arjun, who allegedly arrived with two men and demanded Rajendra continue working on the boiler. When Rajendra explained that he was working on the dryer, Arjun and his associates allegedly started verbally abusing him. When he protested, the accused began beating him.

During the attack, he was struck on the back of the head with a stick. Another assailant hit him on the forehead with a sharp object, and a third struck him on the head with an iron rod. The accused beat him severely. When he fell unconscious, they threatened to kill him and then left.