Haryana Family Murder Case: Man Allegedly Kills Family Members, Then Dies by Suicide in Kurukshetra

A shocking incident occurred in Kurukshetra, Haryana, when the bodies of four members of the same family were found under suspicious circumstances. Initially suspected to be a murder, the investigation revealed a chilling sequence of events. The 40-year-old accused, Dushyant Singh, first slit the throat of his father, Naib Singh, then strangled his mother, Amrit Kaur. He poisoned his wife, Amandeep Kaur, before taking his own life. Dushyant also attacked his 13-year-old son, Keshav Singh, who narrowly survived.

Superintendent of Police Varun Singh confirmed that a suicide note, allegedly written by Dushyant, was found during the investigation. In it, he confessed to killing his family members before taking his own life. The police are exploring all possible angles, including Dushyant's financial troubles.

On Sunday morning, a relative of Naib Singh, concerned when the house door was locked from the inside with no response despite repeated attempts to ring the bell, eventually broke in. What they discovered was horrifying Naib Singh Singh and Amrit Kaur were found lying in a pool of blood. Dushyant, his wife, and son were in critical condition and were rushed to a private hospital, where Dushyant and his wife were declared dead.

The police and forensic teams are investigating the scene, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed. According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s relatives, Dushyant had reportedly borrowed large sums of money from a relative, Vikram, who lives in Canada. Dushyant had promised to send people abroad but failed to do so, leading to pressure from those who had invested in his scheme. The unresolved financial issues may have contributed to this tragic outcome.