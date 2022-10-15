Haryana: Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

By ANI | Published: October 15, 2022 08:00 AM 2022-10-15T08:00:39+5:30 2022-10-15T13:35:01+5:30

A massive fire broke out at an auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram in the early hours of Saturday.

Haryana: Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram | Haryana: Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

Haryana: Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

Next

A massive fire broke out at an auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram in the early hours of Saturday.

The fire erupted in the Bilaspur Industrial area. On information, fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app