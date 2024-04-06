Haryana: Fire Breaks Out in Parked Vehicles in Gurugram's Sector 12 (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in four parked vehicles in Sector 12 of Gurugram on Saturday. According to ANI, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported in the incident, the cause of which is being investigated.

Watch video here:

