Odisha: Fire Breaks Out at NTPC Talcher Kaniha Thermal Power Station in Angul (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at the NTPC Talcher Kaniha thermal power station located in Angul district, Odisha on Saturday, April 6.

According to reports, the blaze erupted at the plant premises. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Thankfully, fire officials were able to completely control the blaze.

#WATCH | Fire broke out at NTPC Talcher Kaniha thermal power station in Odisha's Angul today morning



The fire was doused fully and there were no injuries reported in the incident as per NTPC Limited. pic.twitter.com/2W6dvqN9FT — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

There have been no reports of injuries or casualties as a result of the incident. NTPC Limited has confirmed this in a statement.