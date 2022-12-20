Haryana fog: Dy CM Dushyant Chautala's convoy car meets with accident

A vehicle in the convoy of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met with an accident in Dhandhoor village due to heavy fog while headed to Sirsa from Hisar, official sources confirmed.

The accident took place late Monday. As per the sources, the deputy chief minister escaped unhurt.

A commando in the convoy received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The impacted vehicle was replaced.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor