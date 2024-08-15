Haryana govt created ecosystem for ease of doing business: CM Saini

Kurukshetra, Aug 15 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday that the government has created an ecosystem for ease of doing business to accelerate industrial development and decided to give 10 per cent reservation to Agniveers in state government’s direct recruitments.

In the past 10 years, over 671,524 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) have been established in the state, providing employment to 34 lakh people, the Chief Minister said while addressing the state-level programme on 78th Independence Day in Kurukshetra.

He further said that the present government has recently decided to increase the commission for ‘arthiyas’ to Rs 55 per quintal for rice.

“We have also decided to compensate ‘arthiyas’ for losses incurred during the previous rabi season due to wheat shortages with Rs 12 crore,” Chief Minister Saini added.

He said in the past 10 years, the state has witnessed transformations in harmony, goodwill, equal development, social cohesion, and tolerance, making every individual's life simpler, easier, and safer. “In these 10 years, the present government has freed the people from biased systems, fostering a more inclusive and equitable society,” he added.

Earlier, after hoisting the national flag, the Chief Minister extended Independence Day greetings to the people and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

Chief Minister Saini also laid a wreath at the war memorial. During the programme, he inspected the parade units, which performed an impressive march-past.

He said this festival of freedom “is a festival for every individual, a day of pride and glory for every Indian. Like every year, the whole country is immersed in patriotic fervour through the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. This day is to remember the great sacrifices of the freedom fighters”.

The Chief Minister said from July the government has increased the pension for freedom fighters and their widows to Rs 40,000 per month. The ex-gratia amount for families of martyrs has been raised to Rs 50 lakh. Besides, a total of 415 dependents of martyrs have been given government jobs.

